Phil Mickelson will battle LPGA stars in skills competition

Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, announced they are parting ways after 25 years.

LPGA stars will battle Phil Mickelson in a skills challenge broadcast on Facebook Live Monday, which will unofficially kick off the week for the LPGA's second major of the season.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship starts June 29 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, but KPMG, a sponsor to both Mickelson and Lewis, will test some of the sport's best three days before the first round begins.

Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and Mickelson are scheduled to compete in a chipping contest, where each will hit to a series of targets. An eight-foot wall will be placed between the golfers and targets in the second round, forcing them to hit flop shots over it; and the third round will feature a 20-foot glass wall with photos of all the competitors that the golfers will try to aim at and shatter.

The skills competition starts at 3:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on the LPGA's Facebook page. ESPN's Mike Greenberg will host a Q and A after the event.

Ko (2nd), Henderson (13th) and Lewis (18th) are all ranked in the top 20 in the Women's World Golf Rankings. They have combined for 29 tour victories. Mickelson last played at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but he skipped last week's U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the LPGA's second of its five majors. Henderson is the defending champion.