Grip It and Rip It: John Daly's son makes hole-in-one at AJGA event

Kevin Cunningham
3 hours ago
13-year-old John Daly II, son of PGA Tour veteran John Daly.
The old saying goes "like father, like son" and apparently that's true even if you're the son of PGA Tour legend John Daly.

Daly's 13-year-old son John Daly II flashed some golf skills of his own Sunday at a junior golf event. Playing in the AJGA's KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational at Fayetteville Country Club in Johnson, Ark., Daly II made a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th. According to a tweet from his two-time major winning dad, Daly II aced the 190-yard hole with a 5-iron, which is impressive length for a kid who hasn't reached high school yet.

It was John Daly II's first career ace, according to a tweet from the AJGA. He finished the day with a one-over 71, leaving him four shots behind the leader in a tie for ninth. Here's to hoping we see Little John out on Tour in five years or so.

