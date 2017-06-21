Tour & News

Golf world reacts to the Mickelson/Bones breakup on Twitter

Wednesday June 21st, 2017
Phil Mickelson waits with Jim Mackay during the 2017 Memorial Tournament
On Tuesday, Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay announced they would no longer be working together on Tour, and that Phil's borther Tim would be taking over caddie duties for the rest of the season.

The news surprised everyone involved with the game who witnessed the two men's incredible 25-year run together. Pros, caddies and other members of the golf world took to Twitter to react ot the shocking turn of events.

