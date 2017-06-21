Golf world reacts to the Mickelson/Bones breakup on Twitter

On Tuesday, Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay announced they would no longer be working together on Tour, and that Phil's borther Tim would be taking over caddie duties for the rest of the season.

The news surprised everyone involved with the game who witnessed the two men's incredible 25-year run together. Pros, caddies and other members of the golf world took to Twitter to react ot the shocking turn of events.

Regarding the news today: @caddieadam is my caddie and will absolutely still be my caddie! pic.twitter.com/IOjxXbvtP3 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) June 20, 2017

This relationship helped change caddying. Bones's professionalism and Phil's respect for what Bones did was unmatched. What a run they had https://t.co/mmhSOh5ImR — Joe Skovron (@skovy14) June 20, 2017

Phil's an intensely loyal guy but he has fired Rick Smith & Butch Harmon, both close friends. Maybe he needs a fresh voice for his final act — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 20, 2017

And don't assume Bones will jump on another bag - he has always been interested in doing TV, and TV is interested in him. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 20, 2017