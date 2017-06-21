2017 British Open odds: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy early favorites

The U.S. Open has come and gone, switching the focus across the pond to that other Open (the British one). Dustin Johnson, who was favored by oddsmakers ​to win at Erin Hills only to miss the cut, is favored 8/1 to win at Royal Birkdale. Behind Johnson are 2014 Open winner Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, both at 12/1.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson is at 20/1, along with Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose. Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is sitting at 25/1 to take home his second major.

Here are the odds of the top players, courtesy of Golfodds.com:

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Jason Day 15/1

Sergio Garcia 15/1

Rickie Fowler 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Henrik Stenson 20/1

Justin Rose 20/1

Adam Scott 25/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

Justin Thomas 30/1

Paul Casey 40/1

Louis Oosthuizen 40/1

Thomas Pieters 40/1

Branden Grace 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 40/1

Alex Noren 50/1

Patrick Reed 50/1

Matt Kuchar 60/1

Charl Schwartzel 60/1