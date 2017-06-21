British Open 2017 TV schedule, online streaming times

The British Open will be played at Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2008.

You'll have to wake up pretty early in the United States to watch the British Open, but if you do, you'll see more live golf than during any other major.

That's the promise NBC and Golf Channel have made this year, following suit with the programming of the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon. The 2017 event will take place at Royal Birkdale, located just north of Liverpool.

For the first time, fans watching from home will see more uninterrupted coverage via "Playing Through" commercial breaks, where ads (with audio) will run alongside continued video footage of the tournament. This was introduced by NBC during last year's Ryder Cup.

Below is the TV schedule for the event.

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday, July 20

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 21

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 22

4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

4:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, July 23

4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

All tournament coverage will also be available via Golf Channel Digital and the Golf Channel app.