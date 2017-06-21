2017 Travelers Championship tee times, TV schedule, purse

We're halfway through major season but nowhere near finished with excellent regular golf on the PGA Tour. The Tour heads to TPC River Highlands this week for the 2017 Travelers Championship, and it's a field you won't want to miss.

Big names are filling out the roster this year, including Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. McIlroy and Day will look to rebound from missed cuts at the 2017 U.S. Open, while Spieth hopes to build on a strong Sunday round at Erin Hills. McIlroy tees off with Jim Furyk and U.S. Open runner-up Brian Harman at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Day will start his course for revenge just after that group at 8:00 a.m., alongside Patrick Reed and the newest Mr. 63, Justin Thomas.

Last year's champion Russell Knox will look to defend his title starting at 12:50 p.m., playing with Marc Leishman and Bubba Watson. Just after them at 1:00 p.m. is the grouping of Spieth, Wesley Bryan and Brant Snedeker.

A full list of tee times can be found below.

What: Travelers Championship

Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Russell Knox

Purse: $6.8 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Russell Knox will look to defend his 2016 Travelers Championship title this week at TPC River Highlands. Getty Images

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Johnson Wagner, Andres Gonzales (12:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:10 AM -- Harris English, Robert Garrigus, Jason Bohn (12:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:20 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Chez Reavie, Grayson Murray (12:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:30 AM -- Greg Chalmers, smylie Kaufman, Keegan Bradley (12:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:40 AM -- Adam Hadwin, J.J. Henry, Paul Casey (12:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:50 AM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Robert Streb (12:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:00 AM -- Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard, K.J. Choi (1:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:10 AM -- Rod Pampling, Jim Herman, Danny Lee (1:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:20 AM -- Chad Campbell, Patton Kizzire, Harold Varner III (1:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:30 AM -- Bryce Molder, David Hearn, Dominic Bozzelli (1:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:40 AM -- Ricky Barnes, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An (1:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:50 AM -- Tom Hoge, Brandon Hagy, Ryan Ruffels (1:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

9:00 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Bobby Wyatt, Zach Zaback (2:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:00 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Kelly Kraft, Kevin Tway (7:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:10 PM -- Scott Stallings, Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, (7:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:20 PM -- Michael Thompson, Will MacKenzie, Spencer Levin (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:30 PM -- Jonas Blixt, William McGirt, Troy Merritt (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:40 PM -- Daniel Berger, Matt Every, Brian Gay (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:50 PM -- Marc Leishman, Russell Knox, Bubba Watson (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:00 PM -- Wesley Bryan, Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker (8:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:10 PM -- Ken Duke, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:20 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Kevin Na, Troy Kelly (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:30 PM -- Daniel Summerhays, Chad Collins, C.T. Pan (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:40 PM -- Steven Alker, Brett Drewitt, Beau Hossler (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:50 PM -- Mark Anderson, Richy Werenski, Ryan Brehm (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

2:00 PM -- Ryan Armour, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Downes (9:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)