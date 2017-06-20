Vermont governor nominates head golf pro to state senate

The Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington, VT, where David Soucy is the head golf pro.

Vermonters will soon get a state representative with a lifelong passion for golf. David Soucy, a Republican from Killington, VT, will represent Rutland County in the state senate. He was appointed by Governor Phil Scott to fill an open seat.

He's a former professional golfer and current head golf pro at the Green Mountain National Golf Course. He also organized a "legislative golf day" in 2012 for connecting state legislators and the state's golf industry. "I'm honored to have been selected to serve the residents of Rutland County, and look forward to working with my fellow legislators and Governor Scott to promote economic development and address the crucial issues facing Vermonters," he said in a press release from the governor's office.

Stay tuned--we have a feeling that he'll be bringing some other golf-friendly ideas to Vermont government.