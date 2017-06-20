Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, announced they are parting ways after 25 years.

"After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship." Mickelson wrote. "Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it's the right time for a change."

Phil Mickelson and his caddie Jim Mackay during the second round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational. Getty Images

Mackay wrote the following in his statement, "Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career."

In their storied career together, Phil and Bones have captured five major championships (three Masters titles, one PGA Championship and one British Open) among 41 total PGA Tour titles.

Mickelson notes that his brother Tim will carry his bag for the rest of this season.

You can read Mickelson's full statement below:

Mackay's statement is reproduced below:

After an amazing 25-year run, Phil and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways. Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career.

When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was so cool to have a front row seat.

I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him.

I do want to say for the record that I did not use my “veto” this year. I would like to pass it along to Tim, in all its glory.

Thank you Phil.

Sincerely,

Jim Bones Mackay