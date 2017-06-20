Earthquake strikes near Augusta National, scaring locals

A general view is seen of the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

An earthquake shook the Augusta area on Tuesday morning, frightening residents. The earthquake's epicenter was about six miles from Augusta National, the Augusta Chronicle reports.

According to the USGS, it was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake, meaning that it was "felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly."

Although the quake was widely felt, no significant damage has yet been reported.