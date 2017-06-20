Will Brooks Koepka's U.S. Open win open the floodgates for more success on Tour?

After tying a record for the lowest score in relation to par at the U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka will grace this week's cover of Sports Illustrated.

The 27-year-old Florida native shot 16 under at Erin Hills last weekend to win his first career major, vaulting him into the top 10 in the world. Koepka is the second golfer featured on the cover of SI this year, following Sergio Garcia's breakthrough win at the Masters in April.

Koepka began his final round in the penultimate group, one shot back of Brian Harman, but ran away from the pack on his back nine, birdieing holes 14, 15 and 16. He would go on to win by four strokes. Check out the full cover below, and the game story from Alan Shipnuck here.