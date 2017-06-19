Tiger Woods: 'I am currently receiving professional help'

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he is currently receiving professional help to manage his medications.

On Monday, Tiger Woods posted to Twitter for the first time since his Memorial Day DUI arrest, saying that he is receiving professional help to manage the medications he takes for back pain and a sleep disorder.

In the statement, Woods also thanked fans and players. "I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support," he wrote.

Woods passed two breathalyzer tests on the night of his May arrest. He was found asleep at the wheel by police in Jupiter, Fla. Woods said that he had had an unexpected reaction to prescription medications.

The 14-time major-winner last played competitively in Dubai in February. He withdrew prior to the second round due to back spasms.

Read the full statement below.