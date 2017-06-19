Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

At the end of last year, Rickie Fowler's coach Butch Harmon told him that he needed to stop spending so much time on Snapchat and get his mindset refocused on winning. "I said, 'You gotta decide are you going to be a Kardashian or are you going to be a golf pro?" Harmon recounted.

Despite an overall strong performance at the U.S. Open this week (Fowler finished T5), Fox Sports host Skip Bayless doesn't think Rickie got the message. "Despite his extreme popularity, I wonder if Rickie Fowler is made of tough enough stuff to win a major. Might on pure talent. But I wonder," Bayless wrote. "Rickie: top 5 in 4 majors in '14 but never in contention down stretch. Today he shot +1 on back. Not a closer. Brand bigger than guts."

Bayless' comments didn't go over well with legions of Fowler's fans, who responded by attacking Bayless' show and golf credentials.

Rickie Fowler's coach Butch Harmon recently asked him if he wants to be a Instagramming Kardashian or a champion. I still wonder. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 19, 2017