Sunday June 18th, 2017
This is the first U.S. Open since the death a Arnold Palmer, a loss that is still felt deeply throughout the golf world.
The USGA is honoring Palmer's legacy Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open in a unique way. They've added a silhouette of Palmer on the flag at the 18th hole. The silhouette comes from Arnie's historic 1960 U.S. Open victory at Cherry Hills, when he tossed his visor into the crowd after sinking the winning putt.
Awesome tribute to Arnold Palmer on the 18th flag today at Erin Hills. #USOpen #TheKing #ArniesArmy (: @usopengolf) pic.twitter.com/5Stth4iLuK— GOLF.com (@golf_com) June 18, 2017
Here's a photograph of the moment that inspired the silhouette.
USGA
The 1960 victory was Palmer's third major title, but it would prove to be his lone U.S. Open win.