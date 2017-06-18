The flag on the 18th hole Sunday for the final round of the U.S. Open.

This is the first U.S. Open since the death a Arnold Palmer, a loss that is still felt deeply throughout the golf world.

The USGA is honoring Palmer's legacy Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open in a unique way. They've added a silhouette of Palmer on the flag at the 18th hole. The silhouette comes from Arnie's historic 1960 U.S. Open victory at Cherry Hills, when he tossed his visor into the crowd after sinking the winning putt.

Here's a photograph of the moment that inspired the silhouette.

Arnold Palmer moments after winning the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills USGA

The 1960 victory was Palmer's third major title, but it would prove to be his lone U.S. Open win.