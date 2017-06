GOLF.com is live blogging the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Rickie Fowler starts the day two shots behind leader Brian Harman, and one back of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood. Who will separate himself from the rest and take his place in history? Follow the final round below.

FULL ROUND 4 LEADERBOARD | ROUND 3 RECAP