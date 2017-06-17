U.S. Open 2017 tee times, pairings for Sunday's final round

Sunday June 18th, 2017
1:04 | Tour & News
Day 3 of the 2017 U.S. Open in 52 Seconds
Jeff Ritter recaps all the action from an historic Moving Day at Erin Hills.
A dramatic, history-making moving day is in the books, with just one round to play before the 117th U.S. Open champion is crowned. Brian Harman is the 54-hole leader at 12-under par, with Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas -- who shot 63 and broke the record for low score relative to par at a U.S. Open -- just one shot back. Rickie Fowler is fifth at 10-under par.
Here are the tee times for the final round.
TV SCHEDULE (EST)
Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Fox)
Watch the 2017 U.S. Open live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.
Getty Images
FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES (EST)
9:51 a.m. – Haotong Li, Kevin Dougherty
10:02 a.m. – Tyler Light, Ernie Els
10:13 a.m. – Talor Gooch, William McGirt
10:24 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner
10:35 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley
10:46 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Daniel Summerhays
10:57 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Yusaku Miyazato
11:08 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
11:19 a.m. – Jordan Niebrugge, Gary Woodland
11:30 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Thomas Aiken
11:41 a.m. – Kevin Na, Ryan Brehm
11:52 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Brandon Stone
12:03 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandon Stone
12:14 p.m. – Harris English, Satoshi Kodaira
12:25 p.m. – Andrew Johnston, Jonathan Randolph
12:36 p.m. – Whee Kim, Martin Laird
12:47 p.m. – Branden Grace, Matt Kuchar
12:58 p.m. – Jack Maguire, Scottie Scheffler (a)
1:09 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Kevin Chappell
1:20 p.m. – Steve Stricker, David Lingmerth
1:31 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk
1:42 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
1:53 p.m. – Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Champ (a)
2:04 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie
2:15 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Eddie Pepperell
2:26 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Louis Oosthuizen
2:37 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Hideki Matsuyama
2:48 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele
2:59 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele
3:10 p.m. – Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman
3:21 p.m. – Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
3:32 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler
3:43 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka
3:54 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Brian Harman