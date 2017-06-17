Twitter reacts to Justin Thomas' record-breaking 9-under 63

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Getty Images
Golf fans and players around the world reacted to Justin Thomas' impressive feat at Erin Hills on Saturday, cheering him on as he played his way into U.S. Open history and broke Johnny Miller's long-standing record. Thomas is currently sitting atop a crowded leaderboard, two shots ahead of Charley Hoffman and Tommy Fleetwood.
What a round @JustinThomas34 6️⃣3️⃣ @usopengolf— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) June 17, 2017
That any good?? https://t.co/I9iWbsezoI— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 17, 2017
Let's f$&@$!& go @JustinThomas34 !!!! What a shot— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) June 17, 2017
@JustinThomas34 impressive playing!!— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) June 17, 2017
#USOpen #63 #golfballer
No better feeling in golf than standing over the ball & knowing you are going stripe every shot & hole every putt - great playing JT #63— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 17, 2017
WOW! Best single round in #USOpen history!! @JustinThomas34 notched the single lowest score relative to par EVER in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/2S4w0lcWF6— Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) June 17, 2017
Wow— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 17, 2017
Justin Thomas has this left to shoot the lowest ever #USOpen round. https://t.co/Z1UKScUWyg
Justin Thomas shaking his opponents hand on the 18th green. #pga #pgatour #usopen pic.twitter.com/G1UIK1zfkI— Fake PGA Tour (@FakePGATour) June 17, 2017
Johnny Miller right now. @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/mFslDXg3LK— Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) June 17, 2017
This round by @JustinThomas34 is one of the most entertaining I've ever seen in a major championship - a nonstop highlight reel!— Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 17, 2017
@JustinThomas34 driver off the deck on 18 pic.twitter.com/JFQ3bWZcCJ— Lee Dreaden (@LeeDreaden) June 17, 2017
A lot more pink pants are going to be bought by golfers after that round. Congrats @JustinThomas34. Still have 18 left. #USOpen #SportsBiz https://t.co/O4qwzfOZGc— Nick Bennett (@nickhbennett) June 17, 2017