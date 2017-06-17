Tour & News

Twitter reacts to Justin Thomas' record-breaking 9-under 63

GOLF WIRE
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the 17th green during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open.
Getty Images

Golf fans and players around the world reacted to Justin Thomas' impressive feat at Erin Hills on Saturday, cheering him on as he played his way into U.S. Open history and broke Johnny Miller's long-standing record. Thomas is currently sitting atop a crowded leaderboard, two shots ahead of Charley Hoffman and Tommy Fleetwood. 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN