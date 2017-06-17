Twitter reacts to Justin Thomas' record-breaking 9-under 63

Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the 17th green during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open.

Golf fans and players around the world reacted to Justin Thomas' impressive feat at Erin Hills on Saturday, cheering him on as he played his way into U.S. Open history and broke Johnny Miller's long-standing record. Thomas is currently sitting atop a crowded leaderboard, two shots ahead of Charley Hoffman and Tommy Fleetwood.

Let's f$&@$!& go @JustinThomas34 !!!! What a shot — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) June 17, 2017

No better feeling in golf than standing over the ball & knowing you are going stripe every shot & hole every putt - great playing JT #63 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 17, 2017

WOW! Best single round in #USOpen history!! @JustinThomas34 notched the single lowest score relative to par EVER in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/2S4w0lcWF6 — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) June 17, 2017

Wow



Justin Thomas has this left to shoot the lowest ever #USOpen round. https://t.co/Z1UKScUWyg — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 17, 2017

This round by @JustinThomas34 is one of the most entertaining I've ever seen in a major championship - a nonstop highlight reel! — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 17, 2017

@JustinThomas34 driver off the deck on 18 pic.twitter.com/JFQ3bWZcCJ — Lee Dreaden (@LeeDreaden) June 17, 2017