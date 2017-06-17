Tour Confidential Daily: Who will win the 117th U.S. Open?

Michael Bamberger and Sean Zak make their bold predictions for the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The 117th U.S. Open is 18 holes away from crowning a champion. Who breaks through and hoists the trophy come Sunday?

Sean Steinemann: Rickie Fowler was my pick coming into the week, so I’m going to stick with him. Having said that, if Justin Thomas’ putter stays hot he will be really tough to beat.

Josh Sens: I'm looking for Patrick Reed to conjure his Ryder Cup self and post another deep red number.

Alan Shipnuck: Thomas played one of the most electric rounds of golf I've ever seen. I know it's supposed to be hard to follow a low round but he doesn't need to go low, he just needs a solid 68 or 69. I think he'll get it done.

Jeff Ritter: Has no one taken Koepka? I would lean Thomas, but Koepka shot a quiet 68 today with nothing near his best stuff. He's been shredding the back 9, and the confidence he's gaining on those closing holes could pay off Sunday.

Sean Zak: Bold as this may seem, I'm going with Tommy Fleetwood. The guy may not have major championship experience, but he does have big-time tournament experience, winning Abu Dhabi this year and finishing second at the WGC-Mexico. Experience aside, the wind will crank up at Erin Hills Sunday, and Fleetwood has been in masterful control of his ball all week. Through 54 holes, he's made just three bogeys. His tough break on 18 led to the third of those, which is the slim difference between he and Brian Harman right now. The galleries may not want a Fleetwood win, but he certainly deserves it.

Josh Berhow: This will be a crazy Sunday with lots of moving and shaking. Brian Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship last month with birdies on the last two holes, and I don't think he will crack under the pressure on Sunday. Or maybe he will just crack the least, which is still good enough.

Marika Washchyshyn: How about Bill Haas? While we were watching history unfold, Haas quietly went about a three-under 68, missing just two fairways and two greens. We've been talking about how some of the leaders don't need to be as long as the bombers, and with the wind due to pick up tomorrow, ball-striking is going to be important. He's only five back.