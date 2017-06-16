WATCH: Jon Rahm throws and kicks clubs, tosses rake at U.S. Open

Jeff Ritter recaps all the Friday action from Erin Hills in under a minute.

Day 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open in 56 seconds

Things have not gone as planned for Jon Rahm at the 2017 U.S. Open, and his frustration was on full display on Friday.

Coming into the event, Rahm was seen by many experts as a real contender to take home the trophy on Sunday, but things went awry from the start. The young pro bogeyed his first two holes, 10 and 11, and four of his first eight holes in the first round. He finished with a 76.

On Friday, Rahm made bogey at the 1st and was even on the day, well outside the cut line, when he got to the par-5 14th hole. En route to making bogey at 14, Rahm slammed and kicked his wedge and tossed a bunker rake after hitting into fescue.

ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg tweeted a play-by-play:

Was standing near Jon Rahm a minute ago when he:

1. Bellowed an F-Bomb

2. Slammed his wedge

3. Kicked it

4. Picked it up & slammed it again — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2017

After this, he:

5. Missed a 40 foot par putt

6. Thumped his putter hard on green

7. Tapped in for bogey

8. Punched the sign on 15 tee — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2017

9. After this, he birdied the next hole. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2017

10. Tomahawked a 7-iron into the turf on 17 fairway after a meh approach. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2017

After another bogey at 17, Rahm fell to five over and missed the cut.