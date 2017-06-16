Tour & News

WATCH: Jon Rahm throws and kicks clubs, tosses rake at U.S. Open

Kevin Cunningham
Friday June 16th, 2017
Day 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open in 56 seconds
Jeff Ritter recaps all the Friday action from Erin Hills in under a minute.

Things have not gone as planned for Jon Rahm at the 2017 U.S. Open, and his frustration was on full display on Friday.

Coming into the event, Rahm was seen by many experts as a real contender to take home the trophy on Sunday, but things went awry from the start. The young pro bogeyed his first two holes, 10 and 11, and four of his first eight holes in the first round. He finished with a 76.

On Friday, Rahm made bogey at the 1st and was even on the day, well outside the cut line, when he got to the par-5 14th hole. En route to making bogey at 14, Rahm slammed and kicked his wedge and tossed a bunker rake after hitting into fescue.

ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg tweeted a play-by-play:

After another bogey at 17, Rahm fell to five over and missed the cut.

