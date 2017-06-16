U.S. Open 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday's third round

Friday June 16th, 2017
1:15 | Tour & News
Top-10 in the world struggle with Erin Hills
With big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day missing the cut, can blame be placed on the toughness of Erin Hills or the state of those players' games?
After two days that saw the top players in the game miss the cut (Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day), round three of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills will kick off tomorrow morning. Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are the current leaders, with round 1 leader Rickie Fowler one shot back.
Here are the tee times for moving day.
TV SCHEDULE (EDT)
Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Fox)
Watch the 2017 U.S. Open live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.
THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES (EDT)
9:26 a.m. – Tyler Light, Webb Simpson
9:37 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson
9:48 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland
9:59 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Talor Gooch
10:10 a.m. – Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm
10:21 a.m. – Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry
10:32 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays
10:43 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth
10:54 a.m. – Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner
11:05 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
11:16 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell
11:27 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen
11:38 a.m. – Kevin Na, Brandon Stone
11:49 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Martin Laird
12:00 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Kevin Dougherty
12:11 p.m. – Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax
12:22 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler (a)
12:33 p.m. – Eddie Pepperell, Jack Maguire
12:44 p.m. – Ernie Els, David Lingmerth
12:55 p.m. – Thomas Aiken, Yusaku Miyazato
1:06 p.m. – Jonathan Randolph, Justin Thomas
1:17 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Andrew Johnston
1:28 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Kaymer
1:39 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia
1:50 p.m. – Russell Henley, William McGirt
2:01 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman
2:12 p.m. – Bill Haas, Harris English
2:23 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele
2:34 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker
2:45 p.m. – Cameron Champ (a), Xander Schauffele
2:56 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
3:07 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark
3:18 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
3:29 p.m. – Brian Harman, Paul Casey