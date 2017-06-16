U.S. Open 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday's third round

With big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day missing the cut, can blame be placed on the toughness of Erin Hills or the state of those players' games?

After two days that saw the top players in the game miss the cut (Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day), round three of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills will kick off tomorrow morning. Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are the current leaders, with round 1 leader Rickie Fowler one shot back.

Here are the tee times for moving day.

TV SCHEDULE (EDT)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Fox)

THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES (EDT)

9:26 a.m. – Tyler Light, Webb Simpson

9:37 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

9:48 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland

9:59 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Talor Gooch

10:10 a.m. – Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm

10:21 a.m. – Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry

10:32 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays

10:43 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth

10:54 a.m. – Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner

11:05 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Haotong Li

11:16 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell

11:27 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen

11:38 a.m. – Kevin Na, Brandon Stone

11:49 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Martin Laird

12:00 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Kevin Dougherty

12:11 p.m. – Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax

12:22 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler (a)

12:33 p.m. – Eddie Pepperell, Jack Maguire

12:44 p.m. – Ernie Els, David Lingmerth

12:55 p.m. – Thomas Aiken, Yusaku Miyazato

1:06 p.m. – Jonathan Randolph, Justin Thomas

1:17 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Andrew Johnston

1:28 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Kaymer

1:39 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia

1:50 p.m. – Russell Henley, William McGirt

2:01 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman

2:12 p.m. – Bill Haas, Harris English

2:23 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele

2:34 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker

2:45 p.m. – Cameron Champ (a), Xander Schauffele

2:56 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

3:07 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark

3:18 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

3:29 p.m. – Brian Harman, Paul Casey