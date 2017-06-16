Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson have struggled at Erin Hills, despite high expectations. Is criticism of their poor play warranted?

ERIN, Wis. -- For the second straight year, Rory McIlroy will miss the weekend at the U.S. Open. He and Jason Day are just two of the many big names to miss the cut at Erin Hills.

After posting a first-round 78, McIlroy found more of a rhythm on Friday, shooting a one-under 71. Ultimately, his five over finish was outside the one-over cut line, the lowest in U.S. Open history. The previous record was three over.

On Thursday, McIlroy hit just five fairways and nine greens in regulation. (That was his first competitive round since the Players, having taken time off to heal from a rib injury.) On Friday, he hit 11 fairways and 12 greens but his five birdies were offset by four bogeys.

"I was a little anxious going out there," McIlroy said. "I got off to a good start, but it sort of caught up with me as the round went on. I think the more rounds I can play, I'm hopefully going to get rid of all that stuff and hopefully stripe it down to what you saw the last six holes."

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day missed the cut at the 2017 U.S. Open. Getty Images

Day will also have an early exit from Erin Hills, posting a three-over 75 to finish a disappointing 10 over. Day bettered his first round score by just four shots, and hit just 10 of 18 greens.

"It's pretty frustrating when I got here Friday, put a lot of work in -- not a lot, but I tried to pace myself," Day said. "I did the work, looked at the golf course, made sure that I could actually play and visualize the golf course. And I felt the most calm I have in a major in a long time this week...Unfortunately this didn't pan out."

Among the other notable who will be packing their bags are Daniel Berger (+9), who won last week in Memphis; Masters champions Bubba Watson (+4) and Adam Scott (+3); and 2016 major winners Jimmy Walker (+6) and Henrik Stenson (+3). Other Tour stalwarts in danger of missing the weekend include Billy Horschel, Jason Dufner, and Jon Rahm.