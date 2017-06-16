With big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day missing the cut, can blame be placed on the toughness of Erin Hills or the state of those players' games?

Rory McIlroy's best shot of the week came away from U.S. Open grounds.

After missing the cut by four strokes at Erin Hills, McIlroy was called out by former pro Steve Elkington for being "so bored playing golf…without Tiger…" Elkington, 54, played the latter end of his career against Woods, and is likely well aware of just how much money he brought into the professional game. So, in on-brand, off-the-cuff fashion, Elkington tied Rory's 'boredom' to a dollar figure, and McIlroy chirped back.

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

According to Forbes, McIlroy made $50 million last year, two-thirds of which came from endorsements alone. He is listed at no. 6 on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes. Elkington would later continue his same thought with a second tweet. Rory has not responded yet.