WATCH: Follow live stream of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsyama in the first round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills

Want to watch the action at Erin Hills from your computer or mobile device? The official U.S. Open website, usopen.com, is offering live streams of some of the marquee groupings at the 117th U.S. Open.

In the first round, you can follow these four groups:

7:51 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama

8:35 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer

1:36 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott

2:09 p.m. — Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

The site also has streaming coverage of three holes: Nos. 13, 14 and 15.

