Five burning questions entering Round 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open

One round is nearly in the books, but at least three more days of history remain unwritten at the 117th U.S. Open. As we wait and watch, here are five questions we're eager to see resolved.

Will Rickie lose that number?

Seven is said to be a lucky number. And seven-under is what fan-favorite Rickie Fowler shot while leaping out to a first-round lead. The last six majors have been claimed by first-time major winners, so if Rickie holds on, he would be the... seventh. Makes us wonder: is it finally Fowler's time?

Dustin the wind?

Pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson took a fair number of steps in the fescue Thursday on his way to a three-over 75. Though he never lost a ball, by the end of the day he was searching for his swing. Can he find it in time to get back in the mix?

Dustin Johnson struggled to a three-over 75 in round 1 at Erin Hills. Getty Images

Course corrections?

Golf is a game of adjustments. For players and tournament officials alike. After Thursday yielded the most rounds under par of any opening round in U.S. Open history (44), it's reasonable to ask: Will the USGA tweak the set up to toughen the test?

A Love connection?

As a player, Davis Love III never won a U.S. Open. We don't expect he'll win one as a caddie either. But Dru Love's sparkling first round play (a one-under 71 with his father, Davis on the bag) was so much fun to watch, we have to ask... no, check that... beg: can this Love story live on until the weekend, please?

Ryder Cup Reed?

Patrick Reed wore blue and red on Thursday, similar to Tiger Woods' traditional Sunday colors. Woods has 14 majors. Reed has none. But the four-under he carded in the first round puts him in the center of the conversation. And one question that comes up in that conversation is: will this finally be the major that transforms Reed into the cold-eyed killer we know from the Ryder Cup?