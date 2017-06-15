Tour & News

BREAKING: Blimp at U.S. Open crashes, catches fire

GOLF WIRE
44 minutes ago
Smoke on the horizon at Erin Hills, where the 2017 U.S. Open is being held this week.
Via Twitter

Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that a blimp floating over the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had caught fire and crashed to the ground. Multiple sources on Twitter confirmed the accident with videos and photos showing the blimp falling out of the sky and smoke curling over the horizon.

A GOLF.com staffer at Erin Hills overheard news about the crash from police officers at the tournament, who said that a person aboard the blimp was injured, and that the front of the blimp had deflated before catching on fire. These reports are unconfirmed.

The USGA tweeted the blimp was unaffiliated with the U.S. Open or FOX Sports, and said that the pilot had been injured.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the blimp was sponsored by PenFed Credit Union, who tweeted about the blimp's travels over Erin Hills earlier today.

Stay tuned for updates. 


