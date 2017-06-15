Phil Mickelson officially withdraws from 2017 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is skipping the 2017 U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. What grades does he get for parenting, and for playing?

With no thunderstorms on the way, Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, according to multiple sources. First alternate Roberto Diaz will take his place later this afternoon. Mickelson's tee time was scheduled for 2:20 pm CST with Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker.

Mickelson had hoped that a rain delay would make it possible for him to make it to Erin Hills today, despite his daughter's graduation this morning in California.

Mickelson has had six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open. It's the last major Lefty needs to win to complete the career grand slam.