The 2017 U.S. Open is underway at Erin Hills, and storylines abound. Can Dustin Johnson triumph and win back-to-back titles? Will Jordan Spieth reclaim the U.S. Open trophy? Or will Rory McIlroy capture his fifth major championship? Will the new course live up to expectations? Follow the first round with our live blog below.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD | EXPERT PREDICTIONS