Dustin Johnson announces his newborn son's name

Dustin Johnson celebrates his win at the Genesis Open with Paulina Gretzy and their son Tatum.

Dustin Johnson's press conference at the U.S. Open on Wednesday contained a unique moment of joy: the announcement of his newborn son's name. DJ's fiancee Paulina Gretzky gave birth on Monday to River Jones Johnson, who joins big brother Tatum Gretzky Johnson. Tatum was born in 2015.

"Having a new son has been fantastic. Everybody is healthy. It's been great," Johnson said.

Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Ben Van Hook Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Family Photos 1 31 Close expandIcon 1 31 Close

In February, Paulina announced that the couple were expecting in an Instagram post. She also posted to Instagram earlier today with a photo of the new baby and his name. "Welcome to the world baby boy..we all love you so much," she wrote.

The baby's middle name is likely a nod to Paulina's mother, Janet Gretzky, whose maiden name is Jones.