Tour & News

USGA cuts down some fescue at Erin Hills after rain makes it 'unplayable'

Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday June 13th, 2017
2:56 | Courses and Travel
Breathtaking aerial views of Erin Hills
Erin Hills co-architects Michael Hurdzan and Ron Whitten take you on a tour of Erin Hills, from a view like you've never seen before.

It's only Tuesday of U.S. Open week and already much has been said about the length and thickness of the fescue that abounds at host course Erin Hills.

Tuesday morning, the USGA decided to cut back some of the fescue on the course, claiming that heavy rains had matted down certain areas, making them unnecessarily penal. Several members of the USGA said that cutting down the fescue wasn't planned at the start of the week, and that only a few of the high-traffic spots would be trimmed.

On Monday, multiple pros complained about the intimidating rough, most notably Kevin Na, who levied his complaint in an Instagram video, which then inspired a response from the Twitter account of Hurdzan Golf Design, the co-architects of Erin Hills.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN