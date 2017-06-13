Erin Hills co-architects Michael Hurdzan and Ron Whitten take you on a tour of Erin Hills, from a view like you've never seen before.

It's only Tuesday of U.S. Open week and already much has been said about the length and thickness of the fescue that abounds at host course Erin Hills.

Tuesday morning, the USGA decided to cut back some of the fescue on the course, claiming that heavy rains had matted down certain areas, making them unnecessarily penal. Several members of the USGA said that cutting down the fescue wasn't planned at the start of the week, and that only a few of the high-traffic spots would be trimmed.

The crew is mowing down areas of fescue roughs that were knocked down by heavy rains. "It would be unplayable," @USGA's Darin Brevard said pic.twitter.com/5TtEQOaM5e — Golfdom (@Golfdom) June 13, 2017

On Monday, multiple pros complained about the intimidating rough, most notably Kevin Na, who levied his complaint in an Instagram video, which then inspired a response from the Twitter account of Hurdzan Golf Design, the co-architects of Erin Hills.

They've listened to the complaints and chopping down the rough on the 4th. Make room in the compost bin #USOpen pic.twitter.com/XLwPaNsifp — Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) June 13, 2017

Guess the USGA decided to be nice this week and cut down some of the rough pic.twitter.com/RPHunJyKx1 — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) June 13, 2017