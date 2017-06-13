Tour & News

For a recharged Rory McIlroy, a long, damp Erin Hills layout is cause for optimism

Jeff Ritter
an hour ago
ERIN, Wis. – Do you believe in Rory McIlroy?

Thanks to a nagging rib injury, the 28-year-old has endured a disjointed season. But he enters this 117th U.S. Open feeling good and facing a course that caters to his strengths.

Erin Hills is stretched out and soggy. Cue McIlroy's theme music.

The U.S. Open is billed as – all together now – golf's toughest test, and McIlroy wants the exam to be as exhaustive as possible. When told at his Tuesday press conference that the grounds crew was spotted hacking down fescue on several holes, McIlroy became animated.

"Really? You've got 156 of the best players in the world here," he said. "If we can't hit it within that avenue, you might as well pack your bags and go home."

You can't blame him for seeking maximum punishment on wayward tee shots. Driver is Rors' best club, and it's poised to get a workout at a course set to play more than 7,600 yards. Even with Tuesday's surprise landscaping, Erin Hills is still taking on a shape that has historically been good to the Northern Irishman.

Rory McIlroy looks on during a practice round prior to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.
Getty Images

He's won each of his four majors on courses that were softened by tournament-week squalls, and after 1.49 inches of rain pounded the track Monday night, Erin Hills is already squishier than expected. "I wasn't crying when I saw that rain last night and this morning," McIlroy said. The extended forecast calls for more storms – a quick scan of the rural Wisconsin countryside on Tuesday afternoon revealed more gray skies.

McIlroy spent the morning putting in work on the practice green under the watchful eye of coach Phil Kenyon. McIlroy said he'll roll out a new flatstick this week, a red TaylorMade Spider model that's similar to those used by Jason Day and Dustin Johnson. McIlroy has been tinkering with the putter since the Masters and now believes it's ready for primetime. Erin's greens aren't as severe as most previous Opens, and thanks to the rain, they may stimp slower than the 13-13.5 the USGA had intended.

If McIlroy's putting is reasonable and his rib can withstand full swings from what remains of the tall fescue, you have to like his chances. The numbers bear it out. McIlroy hasn't played enough PGA Tour rounds this season for his stats to officially qualify, but if they did, he'd currently rank 2nd in strokes gained off the tee, behind only Dustin Johnson, and 3rd in approaches to the green. He'd lead in strokes gained tee-to-green, and his long game will only be a greater weapon still on a wetter, slower course. McIlroy has only played six PGA Tour events this season, but has recorded top-10 finishes in four.

But then there's that tricky rib injury, which caused McIlroy to shut it down for two months earlier this year, and again for another month after he winced his way to a T-35 finish at the Players Championship. This will be McIlroy's first start since Sawgrass. He said that he spent a couple of weeks rehabbing the injury, then two more practicing in Portugal, which has better golf weather than his base in Ireland. He's recently ramped things up, and he now feels healthy again.

"No limitations on my swing whatsoever. Preparation-wise, I may be -- instead of hitting five bags of balls, I'll hit two, just something like that," he said. "It's not as if I can't hit balls, it's just a matter of managing how many repetitions I put through it." McIlroy arrived in Wisconsin last Friday, took a walking tour with Dana Fry, one of Erin's architects, and played a few rounds over the weekend. He also chatted with a USGA official immediately afterward, sounding confident.

Add it up, and it's all there for McIlroy to make a run at his fifth major title and second U.S. Open. He'll tee off Thursday at 2:09 local time alongside Jason Day and Justin Rose.

 

The 165-yard par -3 ninth hole with the green on the par-5 18th hole behind at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
General view of the No. 9 green, a 165-yard par 3, and Halfway House at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
The approach to the green on the 663-yard par-5 18th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
A view of the raised green on the 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
A view from behind the green on the 613-yard par-5 14th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 613-yard par-5 14th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 464-yard par-4 12th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 403-yard par-4 11th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 439-yard par-4 fourth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 476-yard par-4 third hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
A view of the approach to the green on the 481-yard par-4 17th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 165-yard par-3 ninth hole with the green on the par-5 18th hole behind at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 476-yard par-4 third hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
General view of the No. 17 green, a 481-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view of the No. 17 green, a 481-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view of the back patio and courtyard to the rear of the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view of the fairway and approach to the No. 12 green, a 464-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view from behind the No. 8 green, a 492-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view as the sun sets behind the clubhouse entrance at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
General view of the No. 11 green, a 403-yard par 4, and the No. 10 green at rear, a 504-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
A view of the raised green on the 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 237-yard par-3 sixth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 663-yard par-5 18th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
A view from behind the green on the 492-yard par-4 eighth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
David Cannon/Getty Images
