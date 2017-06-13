Erin Hills design company fires back at Kevin Na over course criticism

Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger and Alan Shipnuck offer their thoughts on what's at stake for Erin Hills, the host of the 2017 U.S. Open, and what the USGA risks by bringing the championship there.

This U.S. Open, what's at stake for Erin Hills and the USGA?

PGA Tour pro Kevin Na is not happy about the thick fescue that lines Erin Hills, host of this week's U.S. Open, but the design company involved with creating the Wisconsin course isn't having it.

On Monday, a visibly frustrated Na posted a video to Instagram in which he dropped a ball into a thick patch of fescue to demonstrate how difficult it will be this week, writing, "Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable."

Late Monday night, Hurdzan Golf Design's Twitter account fired back at Na, defending the course they helped build. It has become somewhat of a tradition to complain about the difficulty of course setups at U.S. Opens. (One such feud is still ongoing two years after it began.) While multiple pros have complained about the intimidating fescue at Erin Hills, it is true that the fairway landing areas on many holes are wider than normal U.S. Open setups.