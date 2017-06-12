Andy Dillard is a 55-year-old salesman in the oil industry. He works and lives in Oklahoma City, bouncing between offices and oil rigs all day long. He's happy to have the gig, and he's happy with his life. On the surface, though, it's a wild change from the job he had in the 80s and 90s.

Back in 1992, Dillard was a broke professional golfer who had already peaked with a short stint on the PGA Tour in the mid-80s. He played his way into the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and set a record that still stands to this day. It will likely never be broken. If only he could have been happy with that at the time.

Dillard would spend the next 10+ years of his life depressed about what happened on the 71st hole of that '92 U.S. Open.