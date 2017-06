The 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills kicks off this week in Wisconsin. At the moment, the forecast isn't looking good for players and fans hoping to avoid rain and weather delays. There are thunderstorms predicted to hit nearly every day of the tournament, with between a 30 and 80% chance that they'll occur. Winds will range from 9 to 12 mph, and temperatures are expected to hover in the seventies and eighties, with lows in the mid-sixties and highs in the eighties.

Courtesy Weather.com