The golfer who passes the USGA's test of Erin Hills and wins the 2017 U.S. Open will be rewarded with a record-setting paycheck.

The winner of this year's national championship receives a whopping $2.16 million of the $12 million total purse. Both are records for the sport.

Dustin Johnson earned $1.8 million of the $10 million purse for winning the Open at Oakmont last year, but in February the USGA announced it was bumping the purse for 2017 to $12 million.

Sergio Garcia won $1.98 million for winning the Masters in April, which boasted a total purse of $11 million.

