Davis Love III will caddie for son, Dru, at U.S. Open

Davis Love III (right) will pick up the bag for his son, Dru, at Erin Hills.

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- Davis Love III is making his 24th appearance in the U.S. Open, only this time he will be cleaning clubs instead of hitting shots.

He is caddying for his son.

Davis Love IV, who just finished at Alabama and turned pro, qualified for his first U.S. Open as an alternate from the Georgia sectional qualifier. The son, who goes by "Dru," has plenty of experience on the bag.

Love is a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain who will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this fall. He wasn't about to miss his son's first U.S. Open, which will be three generations in America's national golf championship. Davis Love Jr., a noted teaching pro, played the U.S. Open six times.