Daniel Berger repeats as champion at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger is sure getting comfortable in Memphis.

Berger shot a four-under 66 to repeat as champion at the FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday. The 24-year-old Berger finished 10 under for the tournament, beating Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim by one.

Both of Berger's PGA Tour victories have been at the St. Jude. He finished 13 under and won by three last year.

"I'm extremely proud," Berger said. "I'm one for one defending titles, so that's a pretty good stat. I just battled so hard today and played so good, I just can't be happier."

Phil Mickelson was momentarily tied for the lead Sunday, but he was derailed with a triple-bogey on the 12th hole. He shot 68 and finished ninth.