An image of "The Rink," which will entertain fans at the RBC Canadian Open in July.

The RBC Canadian Open aims to combine golf and hockey on the 7th hole at Glen Abbey in July. "The Rink" will encircle the 7th hole with hockey boards and bleachers--and include a Zamboni. Volunteer marshals will wear referee uniforms.

Tournament Director Brent McLaughlin said that they hoped to create something uniquely Canadian. “We wanted to create an experience that oozed Canadiana. We know Canadians love hockey, and of course they love golf too. Combining rinks and links was a no-brainer," he said.

The RBC Canadian Open will take place in Oakville, Ontario from July 24-30. Canadian favorites like Graham DeLaet and Adam Hadwin will be in the field, as well as World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and other top players like Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker.