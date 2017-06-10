Tour & News

Lexi Thompson takes 1-shot lead at Manulife Classic

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Manulife LPGA Classic.
Getty Images

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario (AP) -- Lexi Thompson shot a 67 for a 17-under 199 total and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Manulife LPGA Classic on Saturday.

Fellow American Lindy Duncan was in second after a 67, followed by South Korea's In Gee Chun (68) another shot back. Canada's Alena Sharp (70), who was in a three-way for the lead with Thompson and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, fell into a tie for fourth with world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (65) of Thailand.

First-round leader Suzann Petterson had a 68 and was in a three-way tie at 203.

Canada's Brittany Marchand, a Symetra Tour player who made the cut at an LPGA Tour event for the first time, was five shots off the lead after a 67.

