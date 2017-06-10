Tour & News

Cink, Cabrera Bello among 3 tied for lead at St. Jude Classic

Rafa Cabrera Bello tees off on the seventh hole during round three of the FedEX St. Jude Classic.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday to join Ben Crane and Stewart Cink in a three-way tie for the lead after three rounds at the St. Jude Classic.

Cabrera Bello, a 33-year-old from Spain, has four international victories, but has never won on the PGA Tour. He's 30th in the World Golf Ranking.

Crane shot a 68 while Cink had a 69 to tie Cabrera Bello at 9-under 201.

The 44-year-old Cink has gradually improved his game since missing several weeks last year to help care for his wife Lisa, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. He qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday in Ohio and has now had three solid rounds at the par-70 TPC Southwind course to contend for his first victory since winning the 2009 British Open.

Crane won the St. Jude Classic in 2014.

