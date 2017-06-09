Just three years after hosting the Ryder Cup, Hazeltine National will welcome another prestigious golf event to its course: the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The PGA of America made the announcement Friday, in concert with the LPGA and title sponsor KPMG. Hazeltine has hosted two U.S. Women's Opens ('66 and '77, the former being the first major ever held at the course), the 1983 U.S. Senior Open, two PGA Championships ('02 and '09), two U.S. Opens ('70 and '91) and most recently, the 2016 Ryder Cup. KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie says the conversations to bring the Women's PGA to Chaska, Minn., started the week of the biennial match play event.

In addition to the championship, an annual women's leadership summit will take place the day before the tournament begins. Doughtie said the summit 'forges paths for the next generation of women leaders to move into the C-suite.'

"Hazeltine National Golf Club was built to host majors and its membership, along with exceptional sports fans throughout Minnesota, embrace golf," PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said. "We are excited for what lies ahead in 2019 and for our continued relationship of major championship golf at Hazeltine that will continue well into the future."

Two-time major winner and KPMG ambassador Stacy Lewis said she was thrilled with the decision to bring the Women's PGA to Minnesota.

"They're starved for golf up there, and we've had great success in the past." Lewis said. "All the history [at Hazeltine], especially with the guys playing there, Hazeltine will be on par with the rest of the courses we've played, if not even better."

This year's Women's PGA will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club, the first time that course has hosted a modern women's major.