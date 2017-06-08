Spieth, DJ, Kaymer grouped together for opening rounds of U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer highlight just one of many star-studded groups at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The trio of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer—the last three winners of golf's national championship—are grouped together for the first two rounds of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, which begins next Thursday in Erin, Wis.

Johnson, the world's top-ranked player, will try to defend his 2016 U.S. Open title this year. He famously three-putted the 72nd hole at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay to hand Spieth his second major championship.

That threesome tees off at 9:35 a.m. (EST) on the 10th tee on Thursday. Other marquee groups are Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm (8:51 a.m. Thursday), Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy (3:09 p.m. Thursday) and Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott (2:36 p.m. Thursday).

Phil Mickelson has previously said he plans to skip this year's U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation, but he said he would wait until a couple of days before the tournament to withdraw. He's grouped with Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink for a 3:20 p.m. tee time Thursday.

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (FS1); 6-9 p.m. (Fox)

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (FS1); 6-9 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Fox)

FIRST ROUND TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

7:45 a.m. – Jordan Niebrugge, Talor Gooch, Kevin Dougherty

7:56 a.m. – Andres Romero, Brice Garnett, TBD

8:07 a.m. – Yusaku Miyazato, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

8:18 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Paul Dunne, Haotong Li

8:29 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (a), Chez Reavie, Gene Sauers

8:40 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton

8:51 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka

9:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes, Jason Kokrak

9:13 a.m. – Russell Knox, Scott Gregory (a), Martin Laird

9:24 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace

9:35 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover

9:46 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Christopher Crawford (a), Max Greyserman

9:57 a.m. – Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Walker Lee (a)

1:30 p.m. – Jack Maguire, Corey Conners, Ben Kohlers

1:41 p.m. – Eddie Pepperell, Chan Kim, TBD

1:52 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Yuta Ikeda, Sean O’Hair

2:03 p.m. – Andrew Johnston, Brian Stuard, George Coetzee

2:14 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim

2:25 p.m. – Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler (a), Harris English

2:36 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia

2:47 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen

2:58 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey

3:09 p.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

3:20 p.m. – Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson

3:31 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, John Oda (a), Jonathan Randolph

3:42 p.m. – Mason Andersen, Derek Barron, Roman Robledo

10th tee

7:45 a.m. – Ted Potter Jr., Daniel Chopra, TBD

7:56 a.m. – Shugo Imahira, Matthew Wallace, TBD

8:07 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara

8:18 a.m. – Jeunghun Want, Thomas Aiken, Bradley Dredge

8:29 a.m. – Scott Harvey (a), Jamie Lovemark, Michael Putnam

8:40 a.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Bud Cauley

8:51 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

9:02 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Graeme McDowell

9:13 a.m. – Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera

9:24 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed

9:35 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

9:46 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann (a), Stephan Jaeger, Joel Stalter

9:57 a.m. – Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD

1:30 p.m. – Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker, Kyle Thompson

1:41 p.m. – Brandon Stone, Troy Merritt, TBD

1:52 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy

2:03 p.m. – William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

2:14 p.m. – Brad Dalke (a), Wesley Bryan, Brendan Steele

2:25 p.m. – Nick Flanagan, Richie Ramsay, Bryson DeChambeau

2:36 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas

2:47 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, Cheng-Tsung Pan

2:58 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk

3:09 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Peter Uihlein, Byeong Hun An

3:20 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger

3:31 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Champ (a)

3:42 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope

SECOND ROUND TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

7:45 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker, Kyle Thompson

7:56 a.m. – Brandon Stone, Troy Merritt, TBD

8:07 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy

8:18 a.m. – William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

8:29 a.m. – Brad Dalke (a), Wesley Bryan, Brendan Steele

8:40 a.m. – Nick Flanagan, Richie Ramsay, Bryson DeChambeau

8:51 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas

9:02 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, Cheng-Tsung Pan

9:13 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk

9:24 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Peter Uihlein, Byeong Hun An

9:35 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger

9:46 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Champ (a)

9:57 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope

1:30 p.m. – Ted Potter Jr., Daniel Chopra, TBD

1:41 p.m. – Shugo Imahira, Matthew Wallace, TBD

1:52 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara

2:03 p.m. – Jeunghun Want, Thomas Aiken, Bradley Dredge

2:14 p.m. – Scott Harvey (a), Jamie Lovemark, Michael Putnam

2:25 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Bud Cauley

2:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

2:47 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Graeme McDowell

2:58 p.m. – Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera

3:09 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed

3:20 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

3:31 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann (a), Stephan Jaeger, Joel Stalter

3:42 p.m. – Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD