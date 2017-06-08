McIlroy leads golfers ranked on Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Which golfer pulled in the most money last year? According to Forbes' new list of the world's highest-paid athletes, it's Rory McIlroy, ahead of Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy, who tied for sixth on the list, made $50 million last year, according to Forbes, with $16 million of it coming from winnings and $34 million from endorsements. McIlroy has deals with Nike, TaylorMade and Omega, and he's also featured in Electronic Arts' golf video game.

Mickelson came in at No. 12 on the list with $43.5 million in earnings and Woods was 17th with $37.5 million, despite missing so much time on the golf course. Spieth was 21st with $34.5 million. Spieth, who turns 24 on July 27, is the youngest athlete on the list.

