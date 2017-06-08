Phil Mickelson still has a tee time at Erin Hills

Phil Mickelson is skipping the 2017 U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. What grades does he get for parenting, and for playing?

The USGA just released the tee times and groupings for the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and Phil Mickelson is still on the docket.

Mickelson announced late last week that he would miss the 2017 edition for his eldest daughter's graduation from high school. Lefty's daughter is the class president and valedictorian, and will be making a speech during the ceremony on Thursday, during the first round of the championship.

But Mickelson is still listed to tee off at 2:20 p.m. local time with Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker. His daughter's graduation is at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which would be noon local time in Erin.

Even if Mickelson were to attempt to do both, it'd be more than a tight squeeze: A regular flight from San Diego to Milwaukee is three hours and 45 minutes. So, assuming the graduation runs over an hour and a half, until 11:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. CT), that gives Mickelson just 50 minutes to fly to Milwaukee and then get to Erin.

In Mickelson's initial remarks to The New York Times, Lefty said he would hold off on officially withdrawing until one or two days before the tournament, "in case a weather delay or change in the morning commencement ceremony time made it possible for him to be at both."