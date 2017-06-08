High school junior shoots course-record 59 in Texas

Noah Goodwin is a junior at Laurel Springs School, an online school, and has already committed to SMU.

A 16-year-old high school junior bound for SMU added a notable accomplishment to his already impressive resume over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Noah Goodwin shot a 13-under-par round of 59 at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas, according to the Dallas News.

So at what point did shooting a 59 become a reality?

"On hole 13, I had a chip shot for eagle, and that was the first time I thought about 59," Goodwin told the Dallas News in an email. "The people in my group were talking about the course record of 61. I chipped in to be 9 under. The chip in for eagle was a major highlight of the round."

He finished with birdies on Nos. 14, 15, 16 and 17 before missing a 20-footer for birdie on 18 and settling for 59.

Goodwin was runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur and missed out on qualifying for a playoff for an alternate spot in this year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills by two shots after shooting a five-under-par 137 at the 36-hole sectional qualifier at Lakewood Country Club.