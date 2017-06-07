Who needs to be patient in this game of golf? The R&A sure isn't planning to be.

One of golf’s governing bodies, the R&A is set to bring "ready golf" to its amateur championships beginning this year, instead of waiting until 2019 as was proposed earlier in 2017. The decision will be implemented with pace of play in mind, and will affect events such as the men's and women's amateurs that take place this month in the United Kingdom.

RELATED: Proposed Rules of Golf changes for 2019

This decision was originally included as one of a number of proposed Rules of Golf changes in February, but the R&A was not ready to wait until Jan. 1, 2019, the expected date of action. "Our research has shown that golfers would enjoy the sport more if it took less time to play," says Duncan Weir, executive director of golf development, "and so we are introducing Ready Golf during the stroke play rounds at our amateur championships to help improve pace of play and the experience for the players and spectators."

One example the R&A highlighted would be having a shorter player tee off first, even without the honor, to help maintain pace with the group ahead. For a thorough explanation of how you can play ready golf, check out the video below.