If you've always dreamed of playing in a pro am at a pro golf event, here's your chance to make that dream a reality.

The Rory Foundation, Rory McIlroy's charitable foundation, is launching a trick shot contest, and the winner will get to play in the Pro Am at the Irish Open on July 5th at Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The foundation posted a video on Twitter featuring McIlroy announcing the contest. All you have to do to enter is conceive and film your best golf trick shot, then upload it to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #RoryTrickShot. The man himself will watch the submissions and pick the winner.

You can watch the announcement video below.

The Rory Foundation aims to support children's charities big and small around the world to try and give kids the helping hand they need. You can learn more at their website roryfoundation.com.