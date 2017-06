Though he has already ruled himself out of next week's U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson will play this week at the St. Jude Classic.

Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott headline the field of players taking on TPC Southwind in Memphis, just one week before the U.S. Open. Daniel Berger won the event last season and is back to defend his title. Berger will be playing alongside Davis Love III. For the first two rounds, Mickelson will be playing with Vijay Singh, Fowler will be playing with Charl Schwartzel and Scott will be paired with Ernie Els.

What: FedEx St. Jude Classic

Where: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Daniel Berger

Purse: $6.4 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Rory Sabbatini, David Duval

7:10 AM -- Bill Lunde, Roberto Castro, Tyrone Van Aswegen

7:20 AM -- Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Andrew Loupe

7:30 AM -- Troy Merritt, K.J. Choi, Retief Goosen

7:40 AM -- Danny Lee, Matt Every, Nick Watney

7:50 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Davis Love III, Ernie Els

8:00 AM -- Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer

8:10 AM -- Spencer Levin, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, John Peterson

8:20 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Cameron Tringale, Martin Flores

8:30 AM -- Andres Romero, Greg Owen, Harold Varner III

8:40 AM -- S.J. Park, Bobby Wyatt, Oliver Peacock

8:50 AM -- Tyler Aldridge, Brandon Hagy, Nicholas Lindheim

9:00 AM -- Mark Anderson, Seamus Power, Brett Drewitt

12:00 PM -- Boo Weekley, Scott Brown, Shawn Stefani

12:10 PM -- Ken Duke, John Huh, Chris Stroud

12:20 PM -- George McNeill, Ricky Barnes, Steve Wheatcroft

12:30 PM -- D.A. Points, Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk

12:40 PM -- Russell Henley, Graeme McDowell, Jim Furyk

12:50 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

1:00 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Dicky Pride, David Hearn

1:10 PM -- Chad Campbell, Brett Stegmaier, Dominic Bozzelli

1:20 PM -- Ian Poulter, Whee Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:30 PM -- Matt Jones, John Rollins, Tim Wilkinson

1:40 PM -- Ryan Armour, Xander Schauffele, Joel Dahmen

1:50 PM -- Sam Saunders, Ryan Brehm, Richie Schembechler II

2:00 PM -- Willy Wilcox, Sebastian Munoz, Garrett Osborn