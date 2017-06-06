Tour & News

Steve Stricker plays his way into the 2017 U.S. Open

Tuesday June 6th, 2017
Steve Stricker waves during the third round of the 2017 Masters.
(AP) -- Steve Stricker always knew he would have to take the toughest road to make it into the first U.S. Open in his native Wisconsin. That made it all the more rewarding when he earned his place at Erin Hills through a 36-hole qualifier Monday.

And the 50-year-old Stricker did it in style.

More than just earning one of the nine spots in the Tennessee qualifier, Stricker closed with a wedge to tap-in birdie range to cap off a 67-65 day and finish first among the nine qualifiers.

"It means a lot," Stricker said. "It's been at the forefront of my thinking for a while now. It's kind of a relief knowing I got in on my own terms. I went through qualifying. I'd rather have it that way. I'm glad I did it this way."

The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills, a public course built on pristine pastureland in Wisconsin that only opened in 2006. Stricker was asked by the original owner, Bob Lang, and USGA executives to come along for a site visit to give a pro's perspective. He knew he would be 50 when the U.S. Open came to Erin Hills. He never knew it would be such an ordeal getting there. But he made it, and it all felt right.

The 165-yard par -3 ninth hole with the green on the par-5 18th hole behind at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the No. 9 green, a 165-yard par 3, and Halfway House at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The approach to the green on the 663-yard par-5 18th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
A view of the raised green on the 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
A view from behind the green on the 613-yard par-5 14th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 613-yard par-5 14th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 464-yard par-4 12th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 403-yard par-4 11th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 439-yard par-4 fourth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 476-yard par-4 third hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
A view of the approach to the green on the 481-yard par-4 17th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 165-yard par-3 ninth hole with the green on the par-5 18th hole behind at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 476-yard par-4 third hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the No. 17 green, a 481-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the No. 17 green, a 481-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the back patio and courtyard to the rear of the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the fairway and approach to the No. 12 green, a 464-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view from behind the No. 8 green, a 492-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course
General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view as the sun sets behind the clubhouse entrance at Erin Hills Golf Course.
General view of the No. 11 green, a 403-yard par 4, and the No. 10 green at rear, a 504-yard par 4, at Erin Hills Golf Course
A view of the raised green on the 370-yard par-4 15th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 237-yard par-3 sixth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 663-yard par-5 18th hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
A view from behind the green on the 492-yard par-4 eighth hole at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Andy North has two U.S. Open titles, but no Wisconsin native has more PGA Tour victories than Stricker's 12 titles, which took him as high as No. 2 in the world. He even wrote a welcome message for the official U.S. Open program, which surely will read a lot better now that he's playing.

"Isn't that something?" he said with a laugh. "I almost wanted to call them and tell them to take it out."

Of the 10 sectional qualifiers across the country to fill most of the 156-man field, Stricker attracted the most attention. His brother-in-law and agent, Mario Tiziani, urged him to ask for a special exemption, though Stricker figured he wouldn't get one.

He didn't, but it motivated him.

"Not that I deserved one, but it's been driving me to achieve this goal," he said. "And I'm just happy that I'm going to get to play. It's a relief to get to play in the first one in my home state."

 

