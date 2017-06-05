Women's Golf Day, in just its second year, is already a large success.

The international event, aimed at introducing the game to women through interactive instructionals and a social hour, grew by 68% after its first year; it boasts events in 46 countries (28 in 2016) at more than 700 locations (495 in 2016), including eight events in New York State. Those numbers are something Women's Gold Day founder Elisa Gaudet is proud of, but not surprised by.

"I am elated and proud that this one-day international event has introduced thousands of new female golfers to the sport and impassioned existing golfers while transcending language, culture, religion, and race to celebrate golf, women, and community," Gaudet said in a press release.

This year's event will take place at both public and private golf courses, ranges and retail outlets, like the PGA Tour Superstore, all around the world. Each venue will hold a two-hour golf clinic or offer a nine-hole round of golf. Participants will then be treated to a two-hour cocktail party, allowing the estimated 50,000-plus women to socialize and network.

I participated in a Women's Golf Day event in New York City last year, and found the evening to be not only highly enjoyable, but much more than just a place for women to chitchat. It's about feeling like you belong in a setting that can often be dominated by male peers, an intimidating thing to jump into. While I wasn't able to attend any events this year, it's encouraging to know that this day has the potential to foster a movement of further inclusion on the golf course.

For more information about this year's event, visit www.womensgolfday.com.