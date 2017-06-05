Due to projection error, Lydia Ko remains No. 1 player in the world

For now, Lydia Ko gets to keep her status as World No. 1.

Last week, the Women's World Golf Rankings projected that either Ariya Jutanugarn or So Yeon Ryu would soon dethrone Lydia Ko as the No. 1 golfer in the world. Turns out they made a mistake--and Ko gets to keep her crown a little bit longer. Despite headlines around the world trumpeting Ko's inevitable topple, it emerged on Monday that Ko wouldn't be relinquishing her perch after all. The LPGA published a statement from the provider that WWGR Inc., uses to manage the calculations behind the rankings, saying that there was an error in their projections, and Ko remained ahead of Jutanugarn by .01 points.

Ko has been No. 1 for 84 consecutive weeks and 103 weeks overall. In 2015, Ko became the youngest ever world No. 1 in golf. She was just 17 years old at the time.