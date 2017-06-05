Golfer forced to WD from U.S. Open qualifier after American Airlines loses clubs

Michael Buttacavoli hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Colombia Classic.

Michael Buttacavoli was forced to withdraw from a U.S. Open sectional qualifier after his golf clubs failed to make it to their intended destination Monday.

Buttacavoli, who plays on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, flew American Airlines overnight from Ecuador to Miami to play his qualifier at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla., Monday morning. Despite the quick turnaround from his event in Ecuador, Buttacavoli made it for his 7:26 a.m. tee time. His clubs, however, did not.

Buttacavoli exchanged some exasperated tweets with the airline, but to no avail. If missing out on a shot at Erin Hills wasn't bad enough, Buttacavoli has another tournament this week in the Dominican Republic and will need his sticks for that, too.

Thank u @AmericanAir. 1 golf bag w/ priority tags on plane & the only bag u can't find. Unfortunately have to WD from @usopengolf sectionals — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

The 29-year-old has qualified for sectionals three other times, but has never made it past that stage. According to Golf Digest, Buttacavoli didn't try with a set of rentals, and in hindsight, could have asked his brother to borrow his set, as he was coming along to caddie.

"It's a challenge enough to qualify with your own golf clubs," Buttacavoli said. "I have a lot of confidence in my abilities, but that's not giving enough credit to the rest of the guys in the field."